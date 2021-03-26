Service Integration and Management Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The service integration and management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increasing demand for setting IT operational units, increasing supply chain demand for delivery services, and increasing demand for service integration outsourcing are factors driving the growth of service integration and management. Difficulties in integration with third parties and increased demand from small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are factors limiting the service integration and management market. Improving the quality of service leading to process efficiency serves as an opportunity for the service integration and management market. The high cost and lack of awareness among individuals are challenges facing the service integration and management market.

Service Integration and Management Market- Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

IT and telecom

Automotive & Technology

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Wipro Limited

Capgemini SE

Atos SE

Fujitsu Limited

Mindtree Limited

Tieto Oyj

DXC Technology

