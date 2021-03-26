Self-Service BI Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The self-service BI market is valued at $4.73 billion in 2018, reaching $141.9 billion by 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2027. Analytical Marketplace is a self-service BI platform that allows you to gain insights without technical guidance or a dedicated team.

Self-Service BI Market- Segmentation

By Type

Software

Services

By Business Function

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Human Resources (HR)

By Application

Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Engagement and Analysis

Supply Chain Management and Procurement

Operations Management

Other Applications

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail and Ecommerce

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Other

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Self-Service BI Market .

. The market share of the Self-Service BI Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Self-Service BI Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Self-Service BI Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Self-Service BI Market Report

What was the Self-Service BI Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Self-Service BI Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Self-Service BI Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

