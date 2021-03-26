Mobile Wallet Market Share 2020: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2020-2026

The global mobile wallet market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increase in the number of new start-ups regarding the e-wallet is the key factor to propel the growth of the mobile wallet market in the region. In February 2021, First International Bank of Israel has launched a new payment service, a digital wallet named FibiPay.

FibiPay, the mobile wallet allows the customer to make payment directly from the mobile phone without having cash or credit card during the purchase. This digital wallet is supported by Android smartphones, which allows customers to attach a credit card to the smartphone, directly from the bank app in a secure way. This also allows making payment through one tap, easily and quickly at any store.

Furthermore, in February 2021, Opera, a web browser has launched a new European e-wallet Dify. Opera has around 380 million monthly active users globally and 50 million in Europe itself. Opera browser’s Digi app offers services including in-browser cashback service for online shopping, saving management service, investment opportunities, and instant cashback.

Apart from the cashback integration, the Digi app also works with a current account, a free virtual debit card issued by Master card, as well as Google, play support. Therefore, the initiatives taken by the new start-ups of e-wallet will significantly contribute to the growth of the global mobile wallet industry.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Application and By Mode of Payment

Regions Covered-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape: Apple, Inc., Google LLC, American Express Co., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Amazon Pay, Adyen B.V., Airtel Payments Bank Ltd., Alipay (China) Internet Technology Co. Ltd., and Allied Wallet, Inc.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Mobile Wallet Market Report Segment

By Application

Restaurant

Retail

Public Transport

Others

By Mode of Payments

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Wallet Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Adyen N.V.

Airtel Payments Bank Ltd.

Alipay (China) Internet Technology Co. Ltd. (Alibaba Group)

Allied Wallet, Inc.

Amazon Pay (Amazon.com Inc.)

American Express Co.

Apple, Inc.

Authorize.net (A Visa Solution)

Boku, Inc.

China Union Pay Co., Ltd.

Dwolla, Inc.

Due, Inc.

First Data Corp.

Google LLC. (Google Wallet, Android Pay)

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (Chase Pay)

Mastercard, Inc.

One Mobikwik System Pvt Ltd.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

