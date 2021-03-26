Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Non-sugar sweeteners are the sugar substitutes which can be added in food and soft drinks that do not affect the health, as in the case of sugar. Non-sugar sweeteners market is significantly growing as non-sugar sweeteners are healthy as they contain low calories, low fructose and taste sweet as compared to sugar. The patients of receptive hyperglycemia and diabetes are frequently suggested by the doctors to replace their sugar-based eating routine with non-sugar sweeteners. The diabetic cases are additionally increasing, which is expected to augment global non-sugar sweeteners market.

Factors such as raising awareness for weight reduction, dental problems, diabetics and receptive hypoglycemia, increasing awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are increasing the customer base and influencing the non-sugar sweeteners market growth. Consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages can raise blood pressure and stimulate the liver to dump more harmful fats into the bloodstream which are known to boost heart disease risk. However, the high price of the product and negative health effects are some of the factors which are restraining the market growth.

The market is highly fragmented with large number of key players present across the global value chain. Key industry participants include Cargill, Celanese Corporation, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Nutrinova Inc., Mitsui & Co., and Zydus Wellness Ltd. Other prominent players operating in the global non sugar sweeteners market include Nutrasweet Company, Roquette, Naturex, Hermes sweetener Ltd., Danisco A/S, Merisant Worldwide Inc., and Imperial Sugar Company.

Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market- Segmentation

By types

Artificial Non-Sugar Sweeteners

Natural Non- Sugar Sweeteners

Sugar Alcohols

Novel Sweeteners

By applications

Beverages

Food Products

Major Players

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

