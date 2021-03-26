Hazardous Waste Management Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The hazardous waste treatment automation market is valued at US $ 24.95 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US $ 40.79 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8% over the projected period 2021-2027 towards people’s safety. Strict government and industrial regulations. It is expected to drive market growth from hazardous waste.

Hazardous Waste Management Market- Segmentation

By Product

Manipulator Arms

Telescoping Masts

Cranes

Trusses

Size Reduction Systems

Other Products

By Type of Waste

Listed Wastes

Characteristic Waste

Universal Wastes

Mixed Wastes

By End-user Industry

Manufacturing

Chemical

Energy

Consumer Care

Government

Other End-user Industries

Major Players

Terex MHPS GmbH

Konecranes PLC

Hiab

Pallmann

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

