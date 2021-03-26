Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2026

The global video surveillance as a service (VaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the rise in demand for low-cost real-time video surveillance across several end-user verticals of VaaS.

To gain on the opportunity, market players are offering advancements in their offered VaaS. In August 2020, Motorola Solutions announced the expansion of its product portfolio by the availability of the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, the H4 Thermal Elevated Temperature Detection (ETD) Solution. This ETD solution can be used to detect the body temperature of a person and also focuses on the elements of safety and security around COVID-19, including protection, prevention, and response.

Furthermore, in May 2020, Motorola Solutions has announced that its video security and analytics product portfolio will offer cameras for the Avigilon security with analytics to assist the companies by making the safety of employees by adhering to health guidelines around protective face masks and physical social distancing. In July 2020, Johnsons Control, Inc. launched “OpenBlue”, which has connected Johnson Controls products, services, and technologies to assist customers to get back to work safely and as efficiently as possible. These solutions and services include contact tracing, clean air, energy optimization, social distance monitoring, thermal cameras, touchless environments, compliance, and reporting management, and advanced safety monitoring.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By End-Users and By Type

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape: ADT Security Services, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security System, Inc., Canon Inc.

Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Report Segment

By End-User

Commercial

Infrastructure

Residential

Military & Defense

Industrial

By Type

Analog Video Surveillance

IP Based Video Surveillance

Video Surveillance as a Service Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

3GC Group

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

Artec Technologies AG

CBC Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

Coreveillance, LLC

D-Link Corp.

Eyewitness Acquisition LLC

Genetec, Inc.

Geovision, Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Tehnology Co., Ltd.

Hanwa Techwin Co., Ltd.

LC Realtech Inc.

The Infinova Group

Iveda Solutions, Inc.

Jvalley Software Solutions

Konica Minolta Inc. (Mobotix AG)

Lab Information Technology Inc.

