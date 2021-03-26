Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2026

The global video surveillance as a service (VaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the rise in demand for low-cost real-time video surveillance across several end-user verticals of VaaS.
To gain on the opportunity, market players are offering advancements in their offered VaaS. In August 2020, Motorola Solutions announced the expansion of its product portfolio by the availability of the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, the H4 Thermal Elevated Temperature Detection (ETD) Solution. This ETD solution can be used to detect the body temperature of a person and also focuses on the elements of safety and security around COVID-19, including protection, prevention, and response.
Furthermore, in May 2020, Motorola Solutions has announced that its video security and analytics product portfolio will offer cameras for the Avigilon security with analytics to assist the companies by making the safety of employees by adhering to health guidelines around protective face masks and physical social distancing. In July 2020, Johnsons Control, Inc. launched “OpenBlue”, which has connected Johnson Controls products, services, and technologies to assist customers to get back to work safely and as efficiently as possible. These solutions and services include contact tracing, clean air, energy optimization, social distance monitoring, thermal cameras, touchless environments, compliance, and reporting management, and advanced safety monitoring.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By End-Users and By Type
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape: ADT Security Services, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security System, Inc., Canon Inc.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected region and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Report Segment
By End-User
- Commercial
- Infrastructure
- Residential
- Military & Defense
- Industrial
By Type
- Analog Video Surveillance
- IP Based Video Surveillance
Video Surveillance as a Service Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
