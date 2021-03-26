Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report 2020: By Key Players, Product, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the increase in the number of preterm and low-weight birth infants, the advancement of technology for infants and maternal along with affordability, and favorable efforts by the government to increase survival rates. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.4 million children deceased within 28 days of birth in 2019.

Moreover, there are 7000 newborn fatalities every day. India had the highest number of newborn fatalities in 2019, with 520,000, followed by Nigeria and Pakistan with 270,000 and 248,000 fatalities respectively. In 2019, Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest neonatal mortality rate, with 27 fatalities out of 1,000 live births. Such fatality rates among babies will lead to an increased demand for the fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

Further, fetal monitoring is an important technique that elucidates the state of a fetus in the mother’s uterus. Fetal heart rate, blood flow, movement, and coordination of fetus, and other characteristics of a healthy fetus can be easily understood and studied through fetal monitoring. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) states that the utilization of electronic fetal heart rate monitoring is associated with a significant decrease in neonatal morbidity and early neonatal and infant mortality.

In addition, according to the WHO, in low and middle-income countries, almost 10% of girls attain motherhood by the age of 16 years, with the highest rates in sub-Saharan Africa and south-central and south-eastern Asia. Pregnancy in adolescence could lead to complications both for mother and baby. Hence, stillbirths and death in the first week of life are 50% greater among infants born to mothers younger than 20 years than among babies born to mothers aged 20 to 29 years old. However, a rise in awareness pertaining to fetal monitoring and its importance is anticipated to drive the fetal and neonatal market growth.

Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Report Segment

By Product

Fetal Care Equipment

Neonatal Care Equipment

Neonatal Phototherapy Equipment

