Semiconductor And IC Packaging Material Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The semiconductor and IC packaging materials market has grown significantly due to factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics. In addition, the increased awareness of the implementation of electronic packaging materials opens up huge market opportunities for major players operating in the semiconductor and IC packaging materials markets. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, which are considered a major component, are expected to hinder the overall growth of the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market.

Semiconductor And IC Packaging Material Market- Segmentation

By Type:

Organic substrates

Bonding wires

Leadframes

Encapsulation resins

Ceramic packages

Die attach materials

Thermal interface materials

Solder balls

Others

By Packaging Technology:

SOP

GA

QFN

DFN

QFP

DIP

Others

Key Market Players

Alent Plc

BASF SE

Henkel Ag and Company

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Chemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chemical Ltd.

Mitsui High-Tec Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries Corporation

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

