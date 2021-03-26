E-Commerce Logistics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market is segmented based on services, products, and location. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising cross-border e-commerce trading activity and a rising number of e-commerce start-ups. Technological advances in e-commerce logistics are one of the most prime factors that are offering an opportunity for market growth.

E-commerce companies need to deal with the thousands of parcels that must be delivered at different locations. Performing this manually is tedious and time-consuming and has the possibility of error. Therefore, companies are introducing an automated logistic program to remove errors during the supply chain process. A number of companies are providing logistic solutions globally. This includes Dematic, Daifuku, Swisslog, Honeywell Intelligrated, Murata Machinery, Knapp AG, and Jungheinrich AG. In June 2020, DSV introduced a new service that is intended for medium-sized companies and combines all the solutions that are required in e-commerce businesses, such as warehousing, IT solutions, automation, and fulfillment, in scalable, multi-user warehouses.

DSV launched e-Commerce solutions, a broad range of e-commerce services for shippers to serve end customers directly. The new service combines a standardized warehousing process, off-the-shelf automation concepts, IT integration, and implementation into a streamlined service. DSV e-Commerce Solutions offers a seamless range of services for e-commerce, providing customers visibility and control over their stock levels, operations, and last-mile delivery to their end customers. The service comprises operational optimization algorithms, a templated process, off-the-shelf automation modules, that bolt onto the central Warehouse Management System (WMS), and a pre-configured Distribution Management Platform for last-mile delivery.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered Based on- By Product, By Services, and By Location

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Xpo Logistics

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Report by Segment

By Services

Transportation Services

Warehousing Services

Others

By Product

Baby Products

Personal Care Products

Books

Home Furnishing Products

Apparel Products

Electronics Products

Automotive Products

Others

By Locations

International

Local

E-Commerce Logistics Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Australia Post

Belgian Post Group (Bpost)

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Ecom Express Pvt. Ltd.

Express Logistics, Inc.

FD&L Italia

Gati Ltd.

GSI Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

iForce Group Ltd.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

La Poste

Logisfashion, S.A.

Omni Logistics, LLC

Prologis, Inc.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

SEKO Logistics

