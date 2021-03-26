Digital Pathology Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

The global digital pathology market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Digital pathology is a field that focuses on the analysis of images on a computer using digitized specimen slides. The digital pathology market growth is attributed to an increasing need for improvement in workflow efficiency.
Moreover, the government policies to expand the availability of devices due to COVID-19 and the growing application of digital pathology in drug development further enhance the market growth. The need for the demand for accurate devices with low cost and to install the devices in developing economies will also contribute to significant growth in the market. However, unclear reimbursement policies, lack of skilled and trained pathologists could hinder the market growth.
Further, the waiting period used by slide folders (utilized for storing slides) that are pending in the labs can be saved by converting slides into digital slides. By digitizing the processes, the workflow in labs is executed smoothly. The cost involved in the delivery of the microscope slides is reduced and the risk of damage is eliminated, which eases the consultation process for individuals.
According to the time and motion study, approximately 13% of the time of the pathologist is spent on administrative tasks. Thus, the deployment of digital pathology solutions (DPS) in labs and other medical settings has minimized the time spent on administrative tasks such as specimen handling. Digitizing specimens reduces handling and potential damage to specimens. Moreover, the digital slide scanner and imaging software help provide high-resolution images.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product and By End-User
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corp., Danaher Corp., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast
- Most affected region and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Global Digital Pathology Market Report Segment
By Products
- Devices
- Software
- Storage System
By End-User
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals
- Others
Digital Pathology Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- 3DHISTECH LTD.
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging
- BARCO
- ContextVision AB.
- CORISTA
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
- HURON TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC.
- INDICA LABS INC.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LEICA MICROSYSTEMS GMBH
- LIGOLAB LLC
- MIKROSCAN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- NIKON INSTRUMENTS INC.
- Olympus Corp.
- PROSCIA INC.
