Digital Pathology Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

The global digital pathology market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Digital pathology is a field that focuses on the analysis of images on a computer using digitized specimen slides. The digital pathology market growth is attributed to an increasing need for improvement in workflow efficiency.

Moreover, the government policies to expand the availability of devices due to COVID-19 and the growing application of digital pathology in drug development further enhance the market growth. The need for the demand for accurate devices with low cost and to install the devices in developing economies will also contribute to significant growth in the market. However, unclear reimbursement policies, lack of skilled and trained pathologists could hinder the market growth.

Further, the waiting period used by slide folders (utilized for storing slides) that are pending in the labs can be saved by converting slides into digital slides. By digitizing the processes, the workflow in labs is executed smoothly. The cost involved in the delivery of the microscope slides is reduced and the risk of damage is eliminated, which eases the consultation process for individuals.

According to the time and motion study, approximately 13% of the time of the pathologist is spent on administrative tasks. Thus, the deployment of digital pathology solutions (DPS) in labs and other medical settings has minimized the time spent on administrative tasks such as specimen handling. Digitizing specimens reduces handling and potential damage to specimens. Moreover, the digital slide scanner and imaging software help provide high-resolution images.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and By End-User

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corp., Danaher Corp., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Digital Pathology Market Report Segment

By Products

Devices

Software

Storage System

By End-User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Others

Digital Pathology Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

3DHISTECH LTD.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

BARCO

ContextVision AB.

CORISTA

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

HURON TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC.

INDICA LABS INC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LEICA MICROSYSTEMS GMBH

LIGOLAB LLC

MIKROSCAN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

NIKON INSTRUMENTS INC.

Olympus Corp.

PROSCIA INC.

