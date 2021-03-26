GMO Crops and Seeds Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global GMO crop and seed market is on a growth path for the desperate need to expand crop production globally. Due to the exploding world population, traditional farming crop production is not sufficient to meet food demand. This required an alternative means of viable and sustainable crop production. To this end, GMO seeds have contributed not only to expanding crop yields, but also to develop powerful crop varieties.

The downside is that due to the advent of GMO crops and seeds, various types of heirloom crops have been eliminated. The growth of the GMO crop and seed market is somewhat limited by the sentiment of some ethnic communities that do not artificially favor genetic modification.

Key Players

Key participants in the supply chain of genetically modified food safety testing are raw material suppliers, government bodies, distributors, and end users such as industries, consumers, and researchers. The major key players that are profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), and TÜV SÜD AG (Germany).

GMO Crops and Seeds Market- Segmentation

On the basis of Trait

Stacked

Herbicide tolerance

Insect resistance

On the basis of Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

On the basis of Crop Tested

Corn

Soy

Rapeseed/Canola

Potato

Others (tomato, sugarbeet, and rice)

On the basis of Processed Food Tested

Bakery & confectionery

Meat & meat products

Breakfast cereals & snacks

Food additives

Other processed food (infant food, dairy products, and processed beverages)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the GMO Crops and Seeds Market .

. The market share of the GMO Crops and Seeds Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the GMO Crops and Seeds Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the GMO Crops and Seeds Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by GMO Crops and Seeds Market Report

What was the GMO Crops and Seeds Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of GMO Crops and Seeds Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the GMO Crops and Seeds Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

