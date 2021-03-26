Clinical Laboratory Services Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The global clinical laboratory services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market growth is mainly attributed to the increase in chronic diseases along with the increase in population in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. In addition to this, the need for more advanced technologies with accurate diagnosis coupled with increasing government focus on public-private partnerships with effective schemes is also contributing significantly to the growth of the clinical laboratory services industry.

The clinical laboratory services have witnessed increased adoption from hospitals, clinics, and research institutes, which have benefitted the market, substantially. Majorly, clinical laboratory services are practiced in developed countries such as Germany, the US, and the UK. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 in these developed countries has affected millions, which could very well increase the demand for clinical laboratory services in the next two years. On the other hand, rigorous government regulations in some countries could hinder market growth.

Furthermore, the surge in drug screening activities has also created significant opportunities for the clinical laboratory services market, all across the globe. An overdose and misuse of illicit drugs and prescribed pain medicine is a major problem globally, which affects users and society as well. Facilities provided to tackle drug abuse at governmental levels are still underutilized.

Moreover, illegal drug trafficking is on the rise and the production of drugs globally has also increased massively. The US Federal government has increased the funding for drug testing, the reason being a spike in drug abuse across the country. North American countries such as Mexico and the US are working together to stop drug trafficking. Moreover, the increase in drug trafficking in Canada has led the country to take harsh actions against the illegal drug trade to combat an opioid crisis in the Alberta province. Thus, the surge in funding for drug screening is anticipated to drive the growth of clinical laboratory services in the future.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report Segment

By Type

Clinical Chemistry

Medical Microbiology & Cytology

Human & Tumor Genetics

Immunology Testing

Genetic Testing

Other

By Service Provider

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Stand-Alone Laboratories

Clinic-Based Laboratories

Others

Clinical Laboratory Services Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbot Laboratories Inc.

ACM Medical Laboratory

Almac Group

Arup Laboratories

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bioscientia Healthcare

Charles River Laboratories.

DaVita

Eurofins Scientific

Healthscope LTD.

Intertek

LabCorp

Mayo Medical Laboratories

NeoGenomicsLaboratories, Inc.

QiagenNV

Quest Diagnostics, INC.

Sanofi SA

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

Synlab Group

Unilabs

