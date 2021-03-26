Transgenic Seeds Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global transgenic seeds market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The transgenic seed market has a significant impact on agricultural production. Transgenic seeds are getting a better response compared to other pest control agents.

The driving forces behind this market are growing global population and food requirements, rising fertilizer and pesticide costs, and easier residue management. Transgenic seeds have gained popularity due to a number of factors, including increased seed costs, high-quality agricultural products, increased crop rotation rates, and increased farmers’ awareness of the increasing toxicity of pesticides. In addition, growing efforts to maximize yields worldwide are encouraging farmers to adopt transgenic seeds.

Key Players

The major players covered in the transgenic seeds market report are E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Syngenta AG, Bayer Crop Science AG, Monsanto, Vilmorin & Cie SA among other domestic and global players Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Transgenic Seeds Market- Segmentation

On the basis of trait

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect- Resistance

Others (modified product quality, disease resistance, and abiotic stress tolerance)

On the basis of crop type

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Others (fruits & vegetables, turf, ornamental & forage crop, and other cereals & oilseed crops)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Transgenic Seeds Market .

. The market share of the Transgenic Seeds Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Transgenic Seeds Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Transgenic Seeds Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Transgenic Seeds Market Report

What was the Transgenic Seeds Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Transgenic Seeds Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Transgenic Seeds Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

