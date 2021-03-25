Swarm Intelligence Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global Swarm Intelligence market, estimated at around 212.6 (million USD) in 2018 and expected to generate 446.2 (million USD) revenue by 2025, is expected to record a CAGR of nearly 40% over 2021-2027. The report provides an assessment and analysis of the Swarm Intelligence market at the global and regional level. This study provides a comprehensive assessment of industry competition, margins, sales estimates, routes, current and emerging trends, and validated market data in the industry. This report provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecasts from 2019 to 2025 based on value (million USD).
Company Profiles
- Apium Swarm Robotics
- Continental AG
- ConvergentAI, Inc.
- Mobileye (Intel)
- Power-Blox AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sentien Robotics, LLC
- Swarm Technology
- Unanimous AI
- Valutico
Swarm Intelligence Market- Segmentation
By model:
- Particle Swarm Optimization
- Ant Colony Optimization
- Others
By capability:
- Clustering
- Optimization
- Routing
- Scheduling
By application:
- Drones
- Robotics
- Human Swarming
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Swarm Intelligence Market.
- The market share of the Swarm Intelligence Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Swarm Intelligence Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Swarm Intelligence Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Swarm Intelligence Market Report
- What was the Swarm Intelligence Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Swarm Intelligence Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Swarm Intelligence Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
