Recovered Carbon Black Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global recovered carbon black market size was valued at $79.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% from 2021 to 2027. The market growth is in the manufacture of high-performance coatings products. The coating industry is under high scrutiny due to the consumption of VOC emitting raw materials. Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) serves as a replacement for traditional carbon black, which improves the aesthetic and protective properties of the coating.

Recovered Carbon Black Market- Segmentation

By Application

Tire

Non-tire rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Inks

Company Profiles

Alpha Carbone

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Bolder Industries

Delta-Energy Group, LLC

ENRESTEC

Klean Industries Inc.

Pyrolyx AG

Radhe Group of Energy

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

SR2O Holdings, LLC

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Recovered Carbon Black Market .

. The market share of the Recovered Carbon Black Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Recovered Carbon Black Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Recovered Carbon Black Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Recovered Carbon Black Market Report

What was the Recovered Carbon Black Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Recovered Carbon Black Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Recovered Carbon Black Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

