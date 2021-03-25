Rare Earth Metals Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The rare earth metal market is valued at approximately US $ 13.2 billion in 2019, with a CAGR growth rate of over 10% between 2021 and 2027. Increasing demand from emerging technologies such as hybrid and electric vehicles combined with propulsion The use of magnets and optics in applications will contribute significantly to market growth during the evaluation period.

A full report of Rare Earth Metals Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/rare-earth-metals-market/26408/

The global market is highly competitive owing to the presence of major players like Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd., China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd, Molycorp Inc., Lynas Corporation Ltd, and Alkane Resources Ltd.

Rare Earth Metals Market- Segmentation

By Metal

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

By End-user

Magnets

Colorant

Alloy

Optical instrument

Catalyst

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Rare Earth Metals Market .

. The market share of the Rare Earth Metals Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Rare Earth Metals Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Rare Earth Metals Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Rare Earth Metals Market Report

What was the Rare Earth Metals Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Rare Earth Metals Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Rare Earth Metals Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404