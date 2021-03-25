Submersible Pumps Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The submersible pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2021-2027. The main factors driving the market are the treatment of wastewater across the industry, the recovery of oil and gas and mining, the construction industry, and the surge in industrial infrastructure. However, this market is facing certain challenges such as high maintenance and operating costs, volatility in oil and gas prices. These factors act as obstacles to market growth.

Submersible Pumps Market- Segmentation

By Type

Openwell

Borewell

Submersible Pumps Market By Operation

Single Stage

Multistage

By Application

Industrial Sector

Agriculture Sector

Domestic Sector

By Power Rating

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

By Industry

Water & Wastewater

Energy & Power

Mining & Construction

Other Industries

Key Company Profiles

Xylem Inc.

Sulzer AG

KSB Group

Grundfos Group

Ebara Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Flowserve Corporation

General Electric Company

Halliburton Company

The Gorman-Rupp Company

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Wilo SE, ITT Goulds Pumps

Toyo Denki Industrial Co., Ltd.

Walrus Pump Co., Ltd

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Submersible Pumps Market.

The market share of the Submersible Pumps Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Submersible Pumps Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Submersible Pumps Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Submersible Pumps Market Report

What was the Submersible Pumps Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Submersible Pumps Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Submersible Pumps Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

