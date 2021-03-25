Offshore Mooring Systems Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Offshore Mooring Systems Market size is expected to grow rapidly with increasing subsea production and exploration activities in the deep and deep waters. Increasing energy consumption due to growing population and economy is expected to revitalize the mooring system market. Highly profitable investment regions in the Middle East and Africa had a positive impact on the industry outlook.

Key players

Some of the prominent key players operating in the offshore mooring industry are Viking Sea Tech, Intermoor, Inc., Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd., Delmar Systems, KTL Offshore Pte Ltd., MODEC, Inc., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., Mooring Systems Inc., SBM Offshore N.V., and BW Offshore Ltd.

Offshore Mooring Systems Market- Segmentation

By Application:

Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)

Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

SPAR, Semi-Submersible

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG)

By Anchorage:

Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA)

Vertical Load Anchors (VLA)

Suction Anchors

By Mooring Type:

Single Point

Spread Mooring

Dynamic Positioning

Tendon

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

