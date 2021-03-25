Subscriber Data Management Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Subscriber Data Management market is expected to record a CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Subscriber Data Management (SDM) is one of the most important functions in a telecommunication network. With the advent of 5G and the evolving cloud architecture, efficient management of all subscribers’ data and services is not essential to ensuring operators’ business profitability.

Key players

The prominent players in the subscriber data management solution provider are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oracle Corporation (US), Amdocs Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Computaris International Ltd (UK), ZTE Corporation (China), Openwave Mobility Inc. (US), Procera Networks Inc. (US).

Subscriber Data Management Market- Segmentation

By Solution

Policy Management

Subscriber Data Federation

Identity Management

User Data Repository

By Network Type

Mobile Networks

Fixed Networks

By Application Type

Mobile

Fixed Mobile Convergence

Voice Over IP and Video Over IP

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Subscriber Data Management Market .

. The market share of the Subscriber Data Management Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Subscriber Data Management Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Subscriber Data Management Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Subscriber Data Management Market Report

What was the Subscriber Data Management Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Subscriber Data Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Subscriber Data Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

