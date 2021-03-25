Subsea Pumps Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Subsea Pumps Market is showing significant growth at an annual average of 6%, mainly relying on offshore exploration activities and mature offshore oil fields. The main factors encouraging operators to adopt subsea boosting are the presence of heavy oil, increased distance from the host, increased water depth, reduced reservoir pressure and the number of fields tie-backs to the host. However, due to recent supply and demand gaps, geopolitics and many other factors, the volatile crude oil price scenario is expected to hinder the growth of the investigated market during the forecast period.
Subsea Pumps Market- Segmentation
By Type:
- Centrifugal
- Helico-axial
- Hybrid pump
- Twin screw
- Co-axial
- ESP
By Application
- Subsea boosting
- Subsea separation
- Subsea injection
- Gas compression
Key Companies
- Aker Solutions
- Baker Hughes
- Flowserve Corporation
- FMC Technologies
- General Electric Company
- ITT Bornemann
- OneSubsea
- SPX Corporation
- Sulzer
- Leistritz AG
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
