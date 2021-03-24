Surge Arrester Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The global surge arrester market is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2025 from $1.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The growing demand for power at APAC and the growing interest in renewable energy installation capacity is encouraging utility companies to invest in electricity transmission and distribution networks and electricity projects. These investments are expected to generate demand for the surge arrester market, along with investments to replace aging electrical infrastructure in North America and Europe.

Key Players

The major key player in global surge arrester markets are Siemens (Germany), GE Oil & Gas (U.S.), Hubbell (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), CG Power (India), NGK Insulators (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Republic of Ireland), Legrand S.A (France), Emerson Electric (U.S.), HAKEL spol. S r. (Czech Republic), Vertiv. (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Lamco (India), leviton manufacturing (U.S.), Raycap Corporation SA (U.S.), etc.

Surge Arrester Market Key Segments:

By Type

Polymeric

Porcelain

By End User

Utilities

Industries

Transportation

By Application

Ais

Gis

By Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra High Voltage

By Class

Distribution Class

Intermediate Class

Station Class

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Surge Arrester Market .

. The market share of the Surge Arrester Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Surge Arrester Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Surge Arrester Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Surge Arrester Market Report

What was the Surge Arrester Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Surge Arrester Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surge Arrester Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

