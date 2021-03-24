Substation Automation Integration Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

Global demand for Substation Automation and Integration market was valued at approximately USD 38.2 Billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 56.5 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2021 and 2027.

The main driver of the global substation automation and integration market is the growing impact of the old power industry and smart grid infrastructure. This allows multifunctional solutions to meet advanced communication protocols. Another growth factor for the global market is Intelligent Electronic Devices (IED), which is expected to revitalize the global substation automation and integration market in the future. It provides seamless control and monitoring throughout the substation.

Substation Automation Integration Market- Segmentation

By Type

Transmission

Distribution

By Application

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

Company Profiles

ABB

D.D. Group/Specialized Energy Systems

ADI Engineering, Inc.

Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

Advantech

AMETEK Power Instruments

ATEMEX

Basler Electric Company

Beckwith Electric Co., Inc.

CG Global / ZIV /QEI

Cisco

DC Systems

Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Substation Automation Integration Market .

. The market share of the Substation Automation Integration Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Substation Automation Integration Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Substation Automation Integration Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Substation Automation Integration Market Report

What was the Substation Automation Integration Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Substation Automation Integration Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Substation Automation Integration Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

