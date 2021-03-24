Surface Protection Tapes Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Global surface protection tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 21.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.45% in the forecast period of 2021-2027. Surface protection tapes shield various surfaces from scratches and marks during transportation, handling, and installation. The majority of these tapes are printable, ensuring clean and stain-free removal. Surface protection tapes protect any surface, whether it is mill finished, painted, or polished, leaving no residue. These tapes are suitable for use on stainless steel, coated metals, aluminium, glass, and plastics. Surface protection tapes are available in a variety of colours, including clear, milky white, black and white, and custom colours. These tapes provide excellent scratch and damage resistance. These tapes have a variety of features, including adjustable peel force, no adhesive residue, weather resistance, and UV resistance.

A full report of Surface Protection Tapes Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/surface-protection-tapes-market/37198/

Key participants influencing the market growth and profiled in the report include 3M, Tesa SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Intertape Polymer Group, Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Avery Dennison.

Surface Protection Tapes Market- Segmentation

By Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl chloride

Others

By Surface

Polished Surface

Glass

Plastic

Others

By End-use Industry

Electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Surface Protection Tapes Market .

. The market share of the Surface Protection Tapes Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Surface Protection Tapes Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Surface Protection Tapes Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Surface Protection Tapes Market Report

What was the Surface Protection Tapes Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Surface Protection Tapes Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surface Protection Tapes Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

