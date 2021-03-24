Superconducting Wire Market 2020 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2027

Superconducting Wire market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Superconducting wire is made from superconductors like niobium-titanium. When chilled below its transition temperature, it has no electrical resistance. High temperature superconductors, such as yttrium barium copper oxide (YBCO), currently have advantages over copper and aluminium, such as higher maximum current densities and zero power dissipation. However, superconducting wire has many drawbacks, including the cost of cooling wires to superconducting temperatures, problems with wire quenching, and the cost of wire materials and construction. Superconducting wire is commonly used in scientific and medical equipment as superconducting magnets, where the effects of high magnetic fields are required. High temperature superconductors (a type of superconducting wire) are made of ceramic materials and are primarily manufactured using two methods: first generation (1G HTS) and second generation (2G HTS) (2G HTS).

Key market players in this sector involve Siemens AG, Metal Oxide Technologies, American Semiconductor, Fujikura Ltd., Superconductor Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, and American Superconductor Corporation.

Superconducting Wire Market- Segmentation

By Type

High Temperature Semiconductor

First Generation

Second Generation

Low Temperature Semiconductor

Medium Temperature Semiconductor

By End-User Industry

Medical

Research

Defense

Transportation

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

