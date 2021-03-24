Substation Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The substation automation market (hereinafter referred to as the surveyed market) is expected to reach US $ 51 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Management has become one of the most important concerns in the world. Energy consumption is increasing at one of the fastest speeds in the world. Therefore, there is a strong demand for substation automation systems in current substations to efficiently control and supply power.

The key industry players include Eaton Corporation Plc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Verson Electric Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trilliant Holdings, Inc. In order to expand the global presence, manufacturers such as CG Global are increasing the substation automation businesses in Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

Substation Automation Market- Segmentation

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

Transmission Substations

Distribution Substations

By Installation Type:

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

By End-user Industry:

Utilities

Steel

Oil & Gas

Mining

Transportation

By Component:

IEDs

Communication Networks

SCADA Systems

By Communication:

Ethernet

Power Line Communication

Copper Wire Communication

Optical Fiber Communication

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Substation Automation Market .

. The market share of the Substation Automation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Substation Automation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Substation Automation Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Substation Automation Market Report

What was the Substation Automation Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Substation Automation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Substation Automation Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

