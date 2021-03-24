Substation Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The substation automation market (hereinafter referred to as the surveyed market) is expected to reach US $ 51 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Management has become one of the most important concerns in the world. Energy consumption is increasing at one of the fastest speeds in the world. Therefore, there is a strong demand for substation automation systems in current substations to efficiently control and supply power.
The key industry players include Eaton Corporation Plc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Verson Electric Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Trilliant Holdings, Inc. In order to expand the global presence, manufacturers such as CG Global are increasing the substation automation businesses in Western Europe and Asia Pacific.
Substation Automation Market- Segmentation
By Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Type:
- Transmission Substations
- Distribution Substations
By Installation Type:
- New Installations
- Retrofit Installations
By End-user Industry:
- Utilities
- Steel
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Transportation
By Component:
- IEDs
- Communication Networks
- SCADA Systems
By Communication:
- Ethernet
- Power Line Communication
- Copper Wire Communication
- Optical Fiber Communication
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
