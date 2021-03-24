Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2026

Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Market is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global market and is expected to reach more than $72.0 billion in 2027 as compared to a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Consumers in Asia-Pacific countries are becoming potentially aware of the healthy benefits of savory snack products including nuts and seeds and potato snacks, which is driving the market growth in the region. Potato chips are expected to hold the largest market share with the fastest growth rate.

Rising Demand for Savory Snacks Supporting the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific savory snacks market has been witnessing optimal growth owing to the rising awareness regarding healthy snacks, increasing disposable income, rising launches of innovative snacks, and expansion of global snacks manufacturers in the region. Consumers in Asia-Pacific countries are becoming potentially aware of the healthy benefits of savory snack products including nuts and seeds and potato snacks, which is driving the market growth in the region. The significant presence of the millennial population and rising incidences of obesity and overweight has further escalated the demand for healthy snacks in the region. This resulted in increasing consumption of nuts, including almonds, peanuts, cashew nuts, and more in the country.

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Market

Market Coverage

The market number available for 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Product Type and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape- Pepsico Inc, General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd., ITC, Ltd., Want Want Holdings, Ltd.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Market

In March 2020, ITC, Ltd. launched two new variants of snacks under its Bingo! Brand as part of its strategy to launch new products to drive sales and gain market share. The new products–Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza-aaaah! Have been launched in three stock-keeping-units or sizes, at prices of INR 5 ($0.068), INR 10 ($0.14), and INR 20 ($0.27).

In November 2019, Haldiram’s has ventured into the US e-commerce market with Amazon’s Global Selling Program. This initiative will support Haldiram’s to expand and enhance its penetration into the US market. As some Indians settled globally, there is an emerging demand for snacks that remind them of India. This collaboration with Amazon’s Global Selling Program will enable Haldiram’s to direct access to the American market.

Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Market- Segmentation

By Product Type

Extruded Snacks

Potato Chips

Nuts & Seeds

Meat Snacks

Popcorn

Others

By Distribution Channel

Conventional Stores (Offline)

Online Retail

Asia-Pacific Savory Snacks Market– Segment by Region

China

India

Japan

ASEAN Thailand Vietnam Philippines Other

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd.

Bestore Food Co., Ltd.

Bikaji Foods International, Ltd.

Bombay Sweets & Co., Ltd.

Calbee, Inc.

DFM Foods, Ltd.

Garudafood Putra Putri Jaya TBK

General Mills, Inc.

Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd.

Hefei Huatai Food Co., Ltd.

Intersnack Group Gmbh& Co. Kg

ITC, Ltd.

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd.

Kellogg Co.

KOIKE-YA, Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Pepsico, Inc.

Prataap Snacks, Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

