Surface Inspection Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Inspection estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2021-2027. The performance of surface inspection systems is determined by the characteristics of their components, such as cameras, image processors, and software. As industrial applications become more complex, technological advancements in cameras, robust software, and more powerful image processors are propelling the market. Surface inspection systems are now capable of handling applications in a variety of industries, including semiconductor, automotive, electrical & electronics, glass & metal, food, medical & pharmaceutical, and plastic.

Major companies in the surface inspection market are ISRA Vision (Germany), Ametek (US), Omron (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Panasonic (Japan), Keyence (Japan), Datalogic SpA (Italy), Matrox Electronic System (Canada), IMS Messsysteme (Germany) and Vitronic (Germany). Some start-ups in surface inspection market include Kitov.ai (Israel), Radiant Vision Systems (US) and QVision Systems (India).

Surface Inspection Market- Segmentation

By Component:

Camera

Software

Processor

Optics

Lighting Equipment

Frame Grabber

Others (interfaces, cables, and accessories)

By Deployment Type:

Traditional Surface Inspection Systems

Robotic Cell

Surface Inspection Market, by System:

Computer System

Camera System

By Surface Type:

2D

3D

By Vertical:

Semiconductor

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Glass & Metal

Food & Packaging

Paper & Wood

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Plastic & Rubber

Printing

Non-Woven

Postal & Logistics

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Surface Inspection Market .

. The market share of the Surface Inspection Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Surface Inspection Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Surface Inspection Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Surface Inspection Market Report

What was the Surface Inspection Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Surface Inspection Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surface Inspection Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

