Surface Mount Technology Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Surface Mount Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.46% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

There are numerous methods for attaching components to a PCB. Although through-hole methods were widely used in the past, surface mounted technology (SMT) offers significant advantages. In SMT, components are placed directly on the surface of a PCB to form a surface-mount device (SMD). SMT has largely replaced through-hole technology methods for manufacturing PCBs due to its effectiveness and efficiency. Both techniques, however, can be used on the same PCB. This is due to the fact that certain components are not suitable for surface mounting. Large transformers and heatsinked power semiconductors may be among these components. SMT components are smaller in size than through-hole units because they have smaller leads or no leads at all.

Key market players in global surface mount technology are ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, CyberOptics®, FUJI MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD., Juki Corporation, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV Tioga Limited, Allen Organ Company LLC., Omron Corporation and Panasonic Corporation. Key players are primarily focusing on research & development activity in order to develop innovative technology.

Surface Mount Technology Market- Segmentation

By Product Type

SMT Pick and Place Equipment

SMT Solder Paste Printer

SMT Reflow Oven

SMT Rework Station

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Medical

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Surface Mount Technology Market .

. The market share of the Surface Mount Technology Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Surface Mount Technology Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Surface Mount Technology Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Surface Mount Technology Market Report

What was the Surface Mount Technology Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Surface Mount Technology Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surface Mount Technology Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

