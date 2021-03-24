Route Optimization Software Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Route Optimization Software Market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.07 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The growing demand for path optimization solutions between digital mobility, shredding mobility and car sharing has also fueled market growth. Increasing urban traffic congestion has reduced the transportation efficiency of taxis. Taxi drivers cannot predict unexpected traffic conditions. Route optimization software optimizes travel routes by providing real-time updates on upcoming traffic scenarios, taking into account many factors such as time of day, location and distance.

Key Players:

Prominent players involved in the route optimization software market are ALK Technologies, Caliper, Descartes, Esri, Google, Llamasoft, Microlise, Omnitracs, Ortec, Paragon Software Systems, PTV Group, Quintiq, Route4me, Routific, and others.

Route Optimization Software Market Key Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

On-Demand Food Delivery

Retail & FMCG

Field Services

Ride Hailing & Taxi Services

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Route Optimization Software Market .

. The market share of the Route Optimization Software Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Route Optimization Software Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Route Optimization Software Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Route Optimization Software Market Report

What was the Route Optimization Software Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Route Optimization Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Route Optimization Software Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

