Security Information and Event Management Market Size, Share | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The global security information and event management (SIEM) market size is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2020 to $5.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. The need for continuous monitoring and incident response, compliance with regulatory compliance requirements, obtaining and maintaining certifications, and managing and maintaining logs are key factors driving demand on the market during the forecast period.
Some of the key players for security information and event management software market are LogRhythm, Inc., Splunk Inc., AlienVault, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LogPoint, Intel Security, SolarWinds, TIBCO Software, Trustwave Holdings, Inc. and Exabeam
Security Information and Event Management Market Key Segments:
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Application
- Log Management and Reporting
- Threat Intelligence
- Security Analytics
- Others (Include Application Monitoring, Behavior Profiling, And Database Management)
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)
- Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Vertical
- Information
- Finance and Insurance
- Healthcare and Social Assistance
- Retail Trade
- Manufacturing
- Utilities
- Others (Includes Transportation and Warehousing; Arts, Entertainment And Recreation; And Educational Services)
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Security Information and Event Management Market.
- The market share of the Security Information and Event Management Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Security Information and Event Management Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Security Information and Event Management Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Security Information and Event Management Market Report
- What was the Security Information and Event Management Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Security Information and Event Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security Information and Event Management Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
