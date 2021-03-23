Security Assurance Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global security assurance market was valued at $29 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.56 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the number of mobile devices worldwide is one of the major drivers of the growth of the global security assurance market. The network is more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Therefore, it has become necessary to assess the security of the organization.

Companies Includes

Accenture

Avaya

IBM

Infosys

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Netscout

SAS Institute

Sogeti

Aura Information Security

Bizcarta

Cipher

Security Assurance Market Key Segments:

By Application

Business Applications

System and Network Infrastructure

Mobility Solutions

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others (Media, Energy and Utilities, Travel and Hospitality, Education, and ITES)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Security Assurance Market .

. The market share of the Security Assurance Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Security Assurance Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Security Assurance Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Security Assurance Market Report

What was the Security Assurance Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Security Assurance Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security Assurance Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

