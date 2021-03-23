Security Assessment Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The security assessment market is expected to record a 12% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2027). Rapidly growing cases of cyberattacks, along with stringent compliance and increasing Internet of Things (IoT) adoption across a variety of end-user industries and mobility trends, are pressing organizations around the world of any size. Adopt a security assessment solution to protect and evaluate your critical business infrastructure.
Companies Includes
- Absolute Software Corporation
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- CynergisTek, Inc.
- FireEye, Inc.
- IBM
- Kaspersky Lab
- Optiv Security Inc
- Qualys, Inc.
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
- VERACODE
Security Assessment Market Key Segments:
By Security Type:
- Endpoint Security
- Network Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Others (ICS security and Database security)
By Assessment Type:
- Vulnerability Assessment
- Risk Assessment
- Threat Assessment
- Penetration Testing Services
- Security Program Assessment
- Others (Policy and Process assessment, Compliance Assessment and Mergers & Acquisitions Risk Assessment)
By Deployment:
- On-premises
- Hosted
By Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and telecommunications
- Government and defense
- Energy and utilities
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others (media and entertainment, transport and logistics, and education)
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
