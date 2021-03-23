Secondary Macronutrients Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Secondary Macronutrients Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Secondary nutrients are needed in modest amounts and are less likely to limit crop growth. Secondary major nutrients include calcium, sulfur and magnesium. Calcium helps absorb other major nutrients. Similarly, magnesium acts as an excellent enzyme activator involved in plant growth and flowering. Plants require a minimal number of secondary macronutrients, but they cannot be exchanged for primary nutrients. Growing demand for high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables, which will increase the deficiency of secondary key nutrients in the soil, will drive the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the prevalence of sodium soil, which drives the lime and gypsum market during the forecast period.
Market Players
- Coromandel International Limited
- Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
- Haifa Group
- K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- Koch Industries, Inc.
- Kugler Company
- Nufarm Limited
- Nutrien Ltd.
- The Mosaic Company
- Yara International ASA
Secondary Macronutrients Market Key Segments:
By Nutrient Type
- Sulphur
- Calcium
- Magnesium
By Application Method
- Solid
- Liquid
By Crop Type
- Cereals and grains
- Oilseeds and pulses
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Turf and Ornamental
- Others
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
