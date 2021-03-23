Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication (SAML) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period (2021-2027). SAML is an open standard that allows identity providers to pass credentials to service providers. The growing need to effectively manage large numbers of identities and enhance operational security is one of the main drivers of market growth.

Key Market Players

Major vendors that offer SAML Authentication services across the globe are Gemalto (Netherlands), Ping Identity (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), miniOrange (India), Onelogin (US), RCDevs (Luxembourg), Ariel Software Solutions (India), SAASPASS (US), SSO Easy (US), ManageEngine (US), Okta (US), Auth0 (US), and PortalGuard (US). These vendors have adopted different types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings in the SAML authentication market.

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Key Segments:

Based on Components

Solution

Services

Based on Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Based on Deployment Modes

Cloud

On-premises

Based on verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and defense

IT and telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Others (media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and education)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market .

. The market share of the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market Report

What was the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

