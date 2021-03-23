Self-checkout Systems Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Self-Checkout System market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at an annual average of 13% from 2021 to 2027. The process of increasing retail consumer inflow and consequently increasing checkout latency is an important factor driving the adoption of self-checkout systems. In addition, rising labor costs, a lack of skilled workforce in developed countries, and a preference for a personalized shopping experience are some of the other factors driving the market growth.

Key companies operating in the self-checkout system market are Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Digimarc Corporation, ECR Software Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, IER, Inc., ITAB Shop Concept AB, Pan-Oston Co., OLEA Kiosks, NCR Corporation, PCMS Group, ShelfX, Inc., Scandit, Inc., Slabb, Inc., Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, and Versatile Credit, among others

Self-checkout Systems Market Key Segments:

By Component

Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Mounting

Stand-Alone Mounting

• Wall-Mounted and Countertop Mounting

By End-User

Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets and Department Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Self-checkout Systems Market.

The market share of the Self-checkout Systems Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Self-checkout Systems Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Self-checkout Systems Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Self-checkout Systems Market Report

What was the Self-checkout Systems Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Self-checkout Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Self-checkout Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

