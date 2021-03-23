Women Health Diagnostics Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Application, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global women health diagnostics market is significant growth at a CAGR 7.4% during the forecast period. The female bodysurfers from certain allergy, diseases, disorders, infections, anemia, and cancers such as autoimmune disease, renal disease, cardiovascular disease, and thyroid disease. There are number of cancer cases that are contributing to the increased use of gynecological surgical devices for the treatment of cancer and gynecological problems. The main types of cancer that commonly affect women’s health include cervical cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In the female population, the breast cancer is the most common form of cancer occurring across the globe. The factors of breast cancer that propels the market growth include the slack of physical exercise, alcohol consumption, genetic history, menopausal changes, and exposure to ionizing radiations.

There are various therapies, treatments, and medications that are used to reduce the risk of cancer such as hormone therapy drugs that are enable to treat breast cancer. Moreover, tamoxifen and raloxifene have been used for the prevention of breast cancer. The hormone receptor (HR) positive breast cancers are those that contain estrogen receptor (ER) and progesterone receptor (PR) due to this cancer grow in response to these hormones and can be treated with hormone therapies. The inhibitors also plays a prominent role in the breast cancer such as aromatase inhibitors that consists exemestane and anastrozole. Due to changing levels of ovarian hormones it makes less estrogen such inhibitors have been used.

Breast tissue consist main components of ducts, fatty & fibrous connective tissue, and lobules. According to Cleveland Clinic Organization, the 5% of breast cancer cases occur in women under 40 years of age and diagnosing breast cancer in younger women is more difficult than older women, as the breast tissue are generally denser in young women than the breast tissues found in older women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most frequent cancer that affects nearly 2.1 million women each year across the globe. In 2018, the mortality rate due to breast cancer reached to about 627,000; which covers nearly 15% of all cancer deaths among women.

According to Breast Cancer Organization, in January 2019, there are more than 3.1 million women suffers from the breast cancer in the US. The mortality rate of breast cancer is higher than any other cancer such as skin cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer. In 2019, it is estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers. In 2019, the American Cancer Society estimates for breast cancer in the US for 2019 that about 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and about 41,760 women will lose their livesfrom breast cancer.

Global Women Health Diagnostics Market- Segmentation

By Application

Breast Cancer Testing

Cervical Cancer Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Ovarian Cancer Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Ultrasound Tests

Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

Others

By End-User

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Global Women Health Diagnostics Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickson and Co.

biomerieux SA

DIALAB Gmbh

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Luminex Corp.

Nova Biomedical Pte. Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

