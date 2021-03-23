Women Health Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2025

Global women health therapeutics market is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth at a CAGR 4.4% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness and early detection enhanced the chances of successful diagnosis and treatment by focusing on detecting patients as early as possible. Early diagnosis and treatment enable at compressing the proportion of patient diagnosed at the last stage. Improving awareness and access to care, an approach is incorporated includes empowerment and engagement. Early diagnosis can reduce the cost of the treatment, as the early diagnosis is more affordable than treating those diseases that are diagnosed with advanced stage.

Early detection and screening significantly improve the quality of life and patient survival rates and reduce the cost and complexity of treatment. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among all the cancers in women, early warning sign, therapeutics, and screening approaches can reduce the cost of its treatment. Early diagnosis can effectively improve the chances of early detection of breast cancer in early stages and successful treatment enables in improving the survival rates. In breast cancer 90% of women are found in early-stage will survive and reduce the risk of breast cancer by eating a good balanced diet.

Women aged less than 40 years should have optimal screening strategy with their healthcare providers. Screening programs have efforts to control epidemics of infectious diseases and treatment for chronic diseases. In Turkey, it is a priority for the Ministry of Health to enhancing the knowledge about health and building healthcare capacity. It has developed cancer early diagnosis and training centers (KETEMs). It is comprised of diagnostics equipment and conduct screening program for colorectal, breast and cervical cancer. It serves to drive awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and prevention.

Recent Activities

In January 2018, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is an antibiotics company acquired the medicines company infectious diseases business. The acquisition enables the former to expand its portfolio by providing life-saving treatment option. It expands upon the existing product Baxdela and adding three additional products to its portfolio includes Vabomere, Orbactiv, and Minocin for injection.

In November 2017, In India Biocon introduces biosimilar KRABEVA, it is used for the treatment of metastatic colorectal, ovarian, brain and cervical cancer. It develops a high-quality biosimilar Bevacizumab as an affordable therapy option for patients for a different type of cancers such as breast, cervical and colorectal.

Current Market Trends Covered In the Report

By type, Infection accounts to contribute a significant share during the forecast period.

North America held a substantial market share in 2018

In oncology, ovarian cancer is the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Asia-pacific is projected to exhibit a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Women health Therapeutics Market – Segmentation

By Type

Infection

Pregnancy

Oncology

Cervical cancer

Uterine cancer

Ovarian cancer

Vaginal & Vulvar cancer

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Women Health Therapeutics Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ICON PLC

Merck KGaA

Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

ObsEva SA

Radius Health, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

