Recreational Boats Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The recreational boat market is valued at US $ 35.49 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a combined annual growth rate of 5% over the projected period 2021-2027. The recreational boat market is from 2021 to 2028 as new technology is incorporated into the boats. In addition, the growing number of boats shows and tournaments and the high growth in GDP and disposable income have also had a significant impact on the growth of the recreational boat market. It is also estimated that increased youth participation in sports and leisure activities and increased health awareness will drive demand for skilled and durable recreational boats, another impetus for the growth of the recreational boat market.

A full report of Recreational Boats Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/recreational-boats-market/49398/

Key market players include Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Porter Inc., Maverick Boat Group, Inc., Malibu Boats, Grady-White Boats, Inc., Correct Craft, and Brunswick Corporation.

Recreational Boats Market Key Segments:

By Product

Inboard Boats

Outboard Boats

Inflatables

By Engine:

Diesel

Gas

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Recreational Boats Market Report

What was the Recreational Boats Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Recreational Boats Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Recreational Boats Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

