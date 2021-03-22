Starch Derivatives Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global starch derivative market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market is driven primarily by the broad application spectrum of starch and its derivatives across various end-user sectors. Strict regulations encouraging the use of natural ingredients in a variety of areas, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, expenses and cosmetics, can boost industry growth.
Key Market Players:
Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), AGRANA (Austria), Gulshan Polyols (India), Fooding Company Limited (China), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Tereos (France), Molinos Juan Semino SA (Argentina), JP & SB International (Spain), and Gujarat Ambuja Export (India). ShreeGluco Biotech Private Ltd. (India), Varun Industries (India), Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd. (India), Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd. (India), Jay Sardar Starch & Gum Consultant (India), B Food Science Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Sinofi Ingredients (China), and Nagase & Co., Ltd. (Japan).
Starch Derivatives Market Key Segments:
By Application
- Food & beverages
- Bakery & confectionery products
- Processed foods
- Beverages
- Other food applications (snacks and cereals)
- Industrial
- Papermaking
- Weaving & textiles
- Medicines & pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Other industrial applications (adhesives, foundry, detergents, and cardboard manufacturing)
- Feed
By Type
- Glucose syrup
- Modified starch
- Maltodextrin
- Hydrolysates
- Cyclodextrin
By Raw Material
- Corn
- Cassava
- Potato
- Wheat
- Others raw materials (rice and other tubers)
By Form
- Dry
- Liquid
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Starch Derivatives Market.
- The market share of the Starch Derivatives Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Starch Derivatives Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Starch Derivatives Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Starch Derivatives Market Report
- What was the Starch Derivatives Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Starch Derivatives Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Starch Derivatives Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
