Proteases Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The global protease market could exceed US $ 3 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of over 6%. Population growth in developing countries has increased the demand for convenience foods such as juices, bakery products and snacks, which has increased the demand for proteases in the food and beverage industry. Proteases are considered a valuable catalyst in industrial processes. They carry out the exact reactions that are essential to the manufacturing process, but downstream foods lack the technical capabilities. For example, in the meat industry, enzyme-like papain is used to tender meat. In addition, increasing demand for proteases outside the food and beverage industry is adding fuel to the growth of the global protease market.

Proteases Market Key Segments:

By Source

Animal

Plant

Microbial

By Application

Food & Beverages

Livestock Feed

Soaps & Detergent

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Production

Fermentation

Extraction

By Formulation

Liquid Formulation

Lyophilized Powder

Other

By Product

Animal

Plant

Microbial

By Type

Trypsin

Renin

Pepsin

Papain

Alkaline Protease

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Key Players Profiled

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Associated British Foods plc

Biocatalysts Limited

Hansen Holdings A/S

Dyadic International, Inc.

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Novozymes A/S

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

