Proteases Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The global protease market could exceed US $ 3 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of over 6%. Population growth in developing countries has increased the demand for convenience foods such as juices, bakery products and snacks, which has increased the demand for proteases in the food and beverage industry. Proteases are considered a valuable catalyst in industrial processes. They carry out the exact reactions that are essential to the manufacturing process, but downstream foods lack the technical capabilities. For example, in the meat industry, enzyme-like papain is used to tender meat. In addition, increasing demand for proteases outside the food and beverage industry is adding fuel to the growth of the global protease market.
Proteases Market Key Segments:
By Source
- Animal
- Plant
- Microbial
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Livestock Feed
- Soaps & Detergent
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
By Production
- Fermentation
- Extraction
By Formulation
- Liquid Formulation
- Lyophilized Powder
- Other
By Product
- Animal
- Plant
- Microbial
By Type
- Trypsin
- Renin
- Pepsin
- Papain
- Alkaline Protease
By Form
- Liquid
- Powder
Key Players Profiled
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
- Amano Enzyme Inc.
- Associated British Foods plc
- Biocatalysts Limited
- Hansen Holdings A/S
- Dyadic International, Inc.
- I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Novozymes A/S
- Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
