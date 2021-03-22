Property Management Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Property Management Market is valued at US $ 1.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to see a gradual surge in demand for real estate. Management software (PMS) due to growing demand for web-based services, including Software as a Service (SaaS) by property management software providers. SaaS-enabled PMS helps you manage day-to-day operations such as tenant and lease tracking, building maintenance, and accounting.

Property Management Market Key Segments:

By Solution

Asset Maintenance Management

• Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management

• Reservation Management

• Other

By Services

Consulting

• Deployment and Integration

• Support and Maintenance

• Other

By End User

Property Managers

• Housing Associations

By Applications

Commercial

O Retail

O Government

O Construction and Real Estate

O Others

Residential

Key Players Profiled

Hitachi Vantara

• SAP

• IBM

• Oracle

• JLL

• Archidata

• MCS Solutions

• Appfolio

• Realpage

• Yardi

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Property Management Market .

. The market share of the Property Management Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Property Management Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Property Management Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Property Management Market Report

What was the Property Management Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Property Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Property Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

