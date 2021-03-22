Hyperscale Data Center Market Share 2019: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2019-2025

The hyperscale data center market is expected to grow significantly as the demand for computing, networking, memory and storage resources in grid computing environments has increased and cloud computing has changed data storage requirements. Cloud companies invest in on a hyper-scale data centers and influence original design manufacturers business. ODMs (Online Data Management System) are manufacturers of white-labeled servers that are being sold through different technology vendors includes DELL EMC and HP. ODMs direct sale to cloud-based providers includes Microsoft, Amazon, Baidu, and Google. Hyperscale computing offers the facilities and protections needed in a distributed computing system to scale efficiently from thousands of servers. Big data and cloud computing are commonly used in the field.

With the ongoing changes in data storage requirements and increasing demand for cloud computing services, the growth of the hyperscale data center is expected to increase. Cloud computing provides different benefits that includes improved application performance, scalability, flexibility, efficiency and high computational power due to which organization is consolidating their data centers from the consumer and businesses that result in the implementation of large-scale public cloud data centers. These hyperscale cloud operators are expected to boost the hyperscale data center industry. The growing demand for cloud computing infrastructure and IoT functionality is driving the need for data centers. Hyperscale facilities provide a combination of energy efficiency and functionality that makes them preferred the choice of facility for most companies.

The data storage is important for modern data centers that set hyperscale facilities apart from their high volume traffic and ability to handle heavy computing workloads. The enterprises are run their operations in the cloud; power-intensive tasks include genome processing, virtual reality workloads, cryptography and big data analytics that require a lot of computing resources. The hyperscale data centers provide the enterprise with advantages that require a large amount of computing power from their cloud providers, and these facilities have a big accountability problem. The increased demand for scalable infrastructure to support cloud application and growing investment in data center technology across the globe is propelling the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period.

Recent Activity

In December 2018, Liquid pan-African telecoms had announced its investment of around $400 million in Egypt as it is a part of a major partnership with telecom Egypt for constructing network infrastructure, data centers, and IT facilities.

In March 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has collaborated with BASF to develop supercomputer for industrial chemical research that is based on the HPE Apollo 6000 systems.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market- Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By End-User

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Entertainment & Media

Manufacturing

Government

Other

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Arista Networks, Inc.

Broadcom, Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infinidat

Intel Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Quanta Computer Inc.

Rittal, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

