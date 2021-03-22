Enterprise Network Equipment Market Share 2019: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2019-2025

The rapid adoption of geographically diverse cloud services and the growing need to automate the operational processes is expected to drive the global enterprise network equipment market. Moreover, increasing investment in new digital transformation initiatives by the governments, increased awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud technologies are other factors driving the industry growth. Furthermore, business continuity requirements are creating a high demand for cloud storage, disaster recovery, and backup services. Enterprise customers are now shifting towards cloud-based systems instead of offering proprietary hardware and other fixed equipment.

The hybrid cloud deployment mode is expected to grow as it offers the advantages of private and public deployment modes. Enterprises need a cloud-based solution to exploit their data centers that are spread over multiple environments to address their business demands. The hybrid cloud offers organizations to respond to fluctuating demands. An ongoing transfer of applications over the cloud, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are propelling organizations to adopt cloud-based services. Cloud service providers are focusing on expanding their hybrid cloud portfolio.

Moreover, favorable business condition along with supporting government policies has encouraged enterprises to develop advanced cloud platforms for taking leverage of cloud technologies. Besides, raising venture capital in cloud technology by major tech players is again driving the enterprise network equipment market growth. The presence of major players of the market such as Juniper Network, Inc., Hewlett Packard Development Co., and Cisco Systems, Inc. For instance, in September 2017, Micro Focus introduced a completion of its merger with Hewlett Packard to create the seventh-largest pure-play enterprise software company across the globe. This merger enables customers to improve existing software investments and embrace the innovation of hybrid IT.

A cloud computing service refers to the delivery of software and infrastructure to the public and private sectors. At the same time, the organization has to improve user productivity and efficiency in all its departments to stay healthy and competitive in the market. Thus, this issue of enhancing business practices and infrastructure along with limited resources is a pervasive problem in the market. Innovative technology is an area where enterprises can enable lower expenses along with potential efficiency gains. Mainly with respect to technology many enterprises are taking benefits of cloud computing to enable with decreasing expenditure and improving productivity.

Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market- Segmentation

By Type

Network Switch

Routers

Network Security

WLAN

Other

Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

A10 Enterprise Networks, Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc.

ALE International

Arista Networks, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

D-Link Corp.

EnGenius Technologies, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Development Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (A Thoma Bravo Co.)

