Security Robots Market 2020 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2027

The market’s value was USD 88.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.97 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the likelihood of introducing unmanned technology into the business of private security and asset protection companies.

Some of the major suppliers of components for security robots include Cadex Electronix (Canada), UAV vision (Australia), and Lightware Optoelectronics (South Africa) among others. The manufacturers and integrators of security robots include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Thales (France), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), and Fugro (Netherlands) among others. The security robots are also used by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (US), Department of Defense (US), Indian Air Force, and Ministry of Defense (UK) among others.

Security Robots Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

By Component:

Frames

Sensors

Controller Systems

Camera Systems

Navigation Vehicles

Power Systems

Others (Electrical and Mechanical Components).

By Application:

Spying

Explosive Detection

Firefighting

Demining

Rescue Operations

Transportation

Patrolling

Others (Rf Jammers and Microwave Intrusion Detection Systems).

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

