Rodenticide Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Rodenticide Market is valued at US $ 3.63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US $ 7.61 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2027. The rodenticide market is witnessing enormous demand in major cities around the world. Players on the market are involved in the development of new products to effectively control rodent populations. The growing number of offices, hotels, hospitals and homes, combined with a high preference for hygiene standards, is expected to drive demand during the forecast period. The Global Rodenticide Market Report provides an overall assessment of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive landscapes, and factors that play a key role in the market.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the rodenticides market include Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), JT Eaton (US), UPL Limited (India), Anticimex (Sweden), The Terminix International Company (US), Liphatech Inc (US), Neogen Corporation (US), PelGar International (UK), Bell Laboratories Inc (US), Ecolab Inc (US), Rollins Inc (US), Abell Pest Control (Canada), Futura Germany (Germany), SenesTech Inc (US), and Impex Europa S.L (Spain).

Rodenticides Market Segmentation

By type:

Non-anticoagulant

Anticoagulant

By Rodent type:

Rat

Mouse

Chipmunk

Hamster

Others (which include voles and gerbils)

By Mode of Application:

Pellet

Spray

Powder

By End-use Sector:

Agricultural fields

Warehouses

Residential

Commercial

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

