Self-Organizing Network Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Self-Organizing Network Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rapidly growing cellular traffic. The increase in mobile phone users is expected to further fuel the market growth. The inability of existing systems to manage network complexity combined with increasing 3G and LTE network complexity can further accelerate the growth of the own organizational network (SON) and optimization software market. The increase in operating costs of LTE networks is expected to fuel market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of SON and optimization software in service providers’ 3G and 2G networks is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Nokia, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Airspan Networks, Innovile, Corning Incorporated, Fontech, Hughes Systique Corporation, Altran (A subsidiary of Capgemini), Cellwize, Airhop Communications, ZTE Corporation, Comarch SA, P.I. Works, CCS Ltd, Radisys, VIAVI Solutions and Infovista, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Self-Organizing Network Market Key Segments:

By Offering:

Software

Services

By Network Infrastructure:

Core Network

RAN

Backhaul

Wi-Fi

By Architecture:

Centralized SON (C-SON)

Distributed SON (D-SON)

Hybrid SON (H-SON)

By Network Technology:

2G/3G

4G

5G

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

