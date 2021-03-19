Sterilization Equipment Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global sterilization equipment market is expected to reach $11.3 billion in 2025 from $12.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at an annual average of 2% from 2021 to 2027. The market growth is driven primarily by factors such as increased incidence of hospital acquisitions, increasing interest in infections, surgical procedures, and food sterilization and disinfection. Emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

List of Companies Profiled

STERIS Corporation (US)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

3M Company Group (US)

Belimed AG (Switzerland)

MMM Group (Germany)

MATACHANA Group (Spain)

Sotera Health (US)

Cantel Medical (US)

Advanced Sterilization Products (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Tuttnauer (Switzerland)

Sterilization Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Product

Heat sterilizers

Low-temperature sterilizers

Sterile membrane filters

Radiation sterilization devices

Consumables & accessories

By End-use

Hospitals & clinics

Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies

Medical device companies

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Sterilization Equipment Market .

. The market share of the Sterilization Equipment Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Sterilization Equipment Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Sterilization Equipment Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Sterilization Equipment Market Report

What was the Sterilization Equipment Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Sterilization Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sterilization Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

