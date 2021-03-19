Runtime Application Self-Protection Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The RASP market size is projected to grow from $294.7 million in 2017 to $1.241 billion in 2022 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3% over the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demands of organizations to protect their critical business applications. Likewise, stringent regulations around the world are driving the growth of the RASP market. However, the organization’s limited security budget is limiting the growth of the market.
Key Market Players Profiled
- Arxan,
- Signal Sciences,
- Immunio,
- Micro Focus,
- Promon, Runsafe Security,
- Vasco Contrast Security,
- Guardsquare,
- Pradeo,
- Prevoty
Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Segmentation
By Component:
- Solutions
- Services
By Solution:
- Web applications
- Mobile applications
- Others (packaged software, embedded software, and hosted software)
By Service:
- Professional services
- Managed services
By Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large enterprises
By Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and telecommunications
- Government and defense
- Energy and utilities
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others (media and entertainment, transport and logistics, and education)
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Runtime Application Self-Protection Market.
- The market share of the Runtime Application Self-Protection Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Runtime Application Self-Protection Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Runtime Application Self-Protection Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Report
- What was the Runtime Application Self-Protection Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Runtime Application Self-Protection Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Runtime Application Self-Protection Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
