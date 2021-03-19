Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2025

The global eGRC market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. GRC solutions are used for regulatory control, risk monitoring, relations, and internal control. Rising adoption of compliance and risk management solutions through different enterprises is fueling the growth of the eGRC market. However, the lack of awareness regarding the advantages of EGRC is limiting the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market growth. Better governance leads to the success of an enterprise and adheres to economic growth. The robust corporate governance enables investors to maintain their confidence due to which enterprise raises funds efficiently. It plays an important role in reducing capital costs and offers a positive impact on the market share price. Rising need for assessment of third party and audits are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

Every organization must identify and protect against risks and enhance their operations. EGRC enables business in rationalizing controls and identifies operational inefficiency and combines data, policies, and controls and established results in a visible manner. The adoption of GRC in the organization aims to reduce costs and strengthen their decision-making capabilities to enhance business performance is one of the most important factors of the eGRC market. The stressed existing resource planning system and insufficient capacities of systems have strengthened the adoption of the eGRC system in the market. Furthermore, increasing regulatory requirements and growing demand for corporate governance have rising adoption of eGRC solutions in the enterprises and industry is anticipated to grow the eGRC industry.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market- Segmentation

By Solution

Policy Management

Risk Management

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Others

By Component

Software

Services

By Vertical

BSFI

Construction & Engineering

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

Others

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Alyne GmbH

AuditBoard, Inc.

BWise B.V. (SAI Global Pty. Ltd.)

Dell, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

HCL Technologies, Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Ideagen PLC

LogicManager, Inc.

MEGA International S.A.

MetricStream, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NAVEX Global, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

ProcessGene, Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute

