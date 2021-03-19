Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Report 2019: By Key Players, Technology, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) products is expected to show a huge demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic all across the globe. PCR that is polymer chain reaction is an approach used for the detection of nucleic acid detection in order to measure the quantity of DNA or RNA in any specific sample. Considering the current pandemic situation of the COVID-19 outbreak, the tests delivered using the PCR method are proved to be more reliable and hence the acceptance of PCR is rising across the globe.

The factors that were fueling the growth of the dPCR and qPCR market before pandemic include the rising incidences of target infectious diseases coupled with genetic disorders. Additionally, the continuous technological advancements in the field of PCR technologies due to the increasing investments, funds, and grants by the government as well as non-government organizations were also fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the increased use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics and their successful completion of the human genome project was a major factor for the growth of the market globally.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 since December 2019, the dPCR and qPCR products have shown some promising results for the diagnosis of the disease. The use of dPCR and qPCR for the screening is offering physicians various advantages such as less time consumption, and more reliable results. The industry report is segmented based on technology and product type. By technology, the report is bifurcated into quantitative PCR and digital PCR whereas by product, the industry is studied into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. Exponential growth in the demand for instruments and reagents has been witnessed in the COVID-19 affected countries for the faster diagnosis of the infected patients.

The demand for dPCR and qPCR due to pandemic can be observed in all regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. In January & February 2020, most of the demand was from Asia-Pacific; however, an exponential surge is witnessed in March 2020 in Europe and North America due to a sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in these regions. In the US, the FDA took some additional significant diagnostic actions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, on 16 March 2020, the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) to Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) for its COVID-19 RT-PCR test.

Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Digital PCR (dPCR)

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

PCR Biosystems Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co Ltd

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mylab Lifesolutions Pvt. Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

